ParkerVision soars on reopening of Apple, Qualcomm infringement case

Shares of wireless networking company ParkerVision (PRKR +9.1%) are moving after a Florida court granted the reopening of a patent infringement case filed against Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), LG and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM). Shares were up 28% premarket.
ParkerVision filed the reopen request on May 4 after an ITC ruling terminated the company’s similar case against the same defendants.
The Middle District of Florida court ordered the involved parties to conduct a case management conference within the next 30 days.
Last summer, ParkerVision shares spiked following a settlement and patent agreement with Samsung.
Source: Bloomberg
