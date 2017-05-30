ParkerVision soars on reopening of Apple, Qualcomm infringement case

Shares of wireless networking company ParkerVision (PRKR +9.1% ) are moving after a Florida court granted the reopening of a patent infringement case filed against Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), LG and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM). Shares were up 28% premarket.

ParkerVision filed the reopen request on May 4 after an ITC ruling terminated the company’s similar case against the same defendants.

The Middle District of Florida court ordered the involved parties to conduct a case management conference within the next 30 days.

Last summer, ParkerVision shares spiked following a settlement and patent agreement with Samsung.

Source: Bloomberg