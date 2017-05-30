Daiichi Sankyo to lead U.S. commercialization of Inspirion's abuse-deterrent oxycodone

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF)(OTCPK:DSNKY) and commercialization partner Inspirion Delivery Sciences LLC announces that Daiichi will lead the U.S. commercialization of RoxyBond (oxycodone hydrochloride), an abuse-deterrent immediate-release formulation, the only such opioid approved by the FDA. Inspirion will provide additional sales support through its own team.

RoxyBond's abuse-deterrent technology is called SentryBond which is formulated with inactive ingredients that make the tablet more difficult to manipulate for misuse and abuse.

Daiichi secured the rights to RoxyBond via its 2016 agreement with Inspirion for MorphaBond ER (morphine sulfate) extended-release tablets and an undisclosed investigational compound.

The FDA OK'd RoxyBond in April.