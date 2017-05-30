Booz Allen awarded 5-year contract of $72M by the U.S. Navy

The U.S. Navy has awarded Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH +0.3% ) a 5-year contract worth $72M, to provide the Navy Command and Control Program Office Systems (PMW 150) with a broad range of acquisition expertise, as well as, program management providing support to all four three of PMW 150’s Command and Control (C2) divisions.

PMW 150 is responsible for acquiring the most effective and efficient solutions for the fleet’s current and future information needs, like real-time tactical and situational awareness data.

“Access to real-time operational information is critically important to our Navy’s mission,” said Jennie Brooks, vice president at Booz Allen. “Our team’s blend of consulting and technical expertise gives our PMW 150 clients the agility required to ensure our warfighters have access to the best technology needed to accomplish those missions.”

Press Release