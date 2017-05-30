Movie traffic disappoints over holiday weekend

Theater stocks slump after the Memorial Day weekend box office numbers disappoint.

The tally of $176M was the lowest for the crucial weekend in 18 years and came in below expectations.

Baywatch in its opening weekend and Alien: Covenant in its second week were both disappointments, while the latest Pirate of the Caribbean installment fell well below the $100M mark.

"A June slate that on paper looks amazing needs to deliver the goods to turn things around and get the summer back on track after a May, with only a couple of exceptions, everyone would rather forget," writes comScore analyst Paul Dergarabedian.