LG Display makes $3.6B investment in OLED; shares up 8%

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) is reportedly making a $3.6B investment in an OLED factory to challenge Samsung for iPhone (NASDAQ:AAPL) screen supplying. Samsung is currently the only OLED supplier to the iPhone launching this fall.

LG Display will construct the lines for production next year with smartphones as the priority ahead of TVs, which reverses the original product production order LG had for the facility.

OLED screens have each pixel supplying its light source, which allows the screen to bend or curve without compromising picture quality.

OLEDs are also more expensive and difficult to manufacture than LED screens, and the reason Apple’s fall iPhone is expected to have supply issues.