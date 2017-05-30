Husky Energy approves West White Rose project off Canada's Atlantic coast

Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF +1% ) says it will proceed with its long-delayed C$2.2B (US$1.6B) West White Rose project offshore Newfoundland and Labrador.

Husky President and CEO Rob Peabody tells the Financial Post that the attractiveness of the project has improved thanks to cost savings that improved returns and “very constructive negotiations” with a motivated provincial government.

Unlike in western Canada, where unsupportive governments, strident local opposition and pipeline bottlenecks have made investment decisions difficult, “Newfoundland and Labrador has positioned itself at the forefront of the global oil and gas industry,” according to Premier Dwight Ball, who notes that West White Rose is the largest oil and gas production project to move forward in Canada this year.

Husky says it expects first oil from West White Rose in 2022, with the project achieving a gross peak production rate of ~75K bbl/day by 2025.