Novartis mulling asset sales that could raise $50B, institutional shareholders wary of another mega deal

Reuters reports that institutional investors in Novartis (NVS) are a bit uneasy with the prospects of management building its cash hoard by some $50B via asset sales. They perceive that the cash could burn a hole in the company's corporate pocket and it could rush into another mega deal, possibly in cancer.

The main reason for shareholders' trepidation is the firm's $52B takeout of Alcon on 2011. Sales and profits have languished over the past few years and CEO Joe Jimenez is supposedly considering divesting its surgical devices and contact lens businesses, believed to be worth $25B - 35B. He is also mulling the sale of of its ~$14B stake in Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY +0.7% ) and its OTC drugs venture with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK +2.1% ), worth ~$10B.

Invesco Perpetual's Stephen Anness says, "We would applaud selling those stakes, generally, but what do you do with that money? I would be very cautious about selling stakes...in things to raise a war-chest to go and do a massive deal, only for that deal to go and be another poor deal."

Another fund manager adds, "A big deal might solve some of their issues, but personally I would prefer to see them doing smaller acquisitions. A cash mountain of $50 billion would definitely make me nervous."