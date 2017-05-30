Nintendo's Switch battles Apple's iPhone for parts

Nintendo’s (OTCPK:NTDOY, OTCPK:NTDOF) plans to ramp up Switch production might have hit a snag due to parts competition from the likes of Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhones, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Toshiba’s (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) NAND flash memory is in short supply and needed for the Switch, the current iPhone 7, the iPhone launching this fall, and by other smartphone manufacturers.

“Demand for our NAND flash memory has been overwhelmingly greater than supply, and the situation is likely to stay for the rest of this year," said a Toshiba spokeswoman.

Nintendo has told suppliers the Switch sales goal for the year is 20M units, which is double what the company has said in public.

Nintendo shares are up 2% . Toshiba shares are up 1.9% . Apple shares are up 0.5% .

