AstraZeneca inks pay-for-performance deal with Harvard Pilgrim for Brilinta and Bydureon

AstraZeneca (AZN +0.4% ) enters into multiyear outcomes-based contracts with Massachusetts health services provider Harvard Pilgrim covering blood thinner BRILINTA (ticagrelor) and diabetes med BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release). The company will earn more if the drugs reduce costs of care, but less if they don't.

Under the BRILINTA deal, Harvard Pilgrim will be assessing if the drug reduces the number of hospitalizations for patients with acute coronary symptoms after their first discharge and whether it has a larger impact on this metric than another oral antiplatelet medicine.

Under the BYDUREON deal, Harvard will track how well the product helps diabetics reach their HbA1c goals.

These types of deals are becoming more commonplace as payers are looking to better manage costs by looking closely at how drugs perform in a real-world setting in regard to their purported benefits.

Source: FiercePharma