State Street read on investor confidence soars

May State Street Investor Confidence Index: +5.1 points to 102.5 vs. 97.4 in April.

"After 10 consecutive months of readings below 100, Global investor confidence is finally picking up steam," says State Street's Rajeev Bhargava. "Markets continue to anticipate a very gradual course for the Federal Reserve rate hikes, and with hopes for increased infrastructure spending and tax reforms, the North American ICI readings are resonating with the uptick in risk appetite," he adds.

The report was delayed at the source today.