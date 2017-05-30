Whiting Petroleum cut to Sell at Goldman, Newfield upgraded

Whiting Petroleum (WLL -8.3% ) plunges after Goldman Sachs downgrades shares to Sell from Neutral and cuts its price target to $7.25 from $11.50, saying WLL likely will deliver below-average multiple compression.

Goldman's Brian Singer says 2018 oil futures are in backwardation at or below $50/bbl, and he expects WLL to disappoint investors on volume growth and deleveraging expectations.

Singer also downgrades Hess (HES -3.3% ) and Cimarex Energy (XEC -3% ) to Neutral from buy on valuation; he also cites a less attractive relative free cash flow profile for HES.