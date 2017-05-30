FDA OKs data app for Bayer's MS drug Betaseron

The FDA approves Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY -0.1% ) supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for its myBETAapp and BETACONNECT Navigator for MS drug BETASERON (interferon beta-1b).

Patients using the electronic BETACONNECT autoinjector to administer BETASERON can use Bluetooth to connect their autoinjector to the new myBEATapp on their mobile device or computer. The app enables users to share injection data with medical professionals. BETACONNECT Navigator can be used by healthcare team to better understand patients' injection history and provide support.

The myBETAapp will be available for free download at the Apple app store, Google Play or Betaseron.com in mid-July.