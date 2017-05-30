Fluor, Bechtel may bid for Vogtle nuclear project construction

Fluor (FLR +0.2% ) and Bechtel reportedly are considering bids to take over construction of Southern Co.’s (SO +0.3% ) Vogtle plant expansion in Georgia.

At issue is finding some contractor to replace Westinghouse Electric, the designer and principal contractor for the two 1,100-plus MW reactors under construction at Vogtle which has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Bechtel reportedly would have a bid ready for taking over construction of the $17B project by August, a timetable consistent with SO CEO Tom Fanning's recent statement that he expects to settle Vogtle's future by August.