Long Island Iced Tea announces new midwest partnership with Sunrise Foods

Long Island Iced Tea (LTEA +5% ) signed an agreement with Sunrise Foods Distribution Co. to serve as a distributor for its flagship brand Long Island Iced Tea throughout the Michigan market.

Philip Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, "We are committed to building our brand and our distribution into new regions, and this partnership with Sunrise is a significant step in our expansion. Michigan is a fantastic market with a lot of opportunity, and we are proud to partner with them to provide their customers with our high-quality Long Island Iced Tea brand, a premium iced tea positioned at an affordable price."

The company expects this partnership to help kick off the summer selling season and drive distribution in this Midwest market.

Press Release