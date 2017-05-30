Pacific Crest downgrades Ambarella to Sector Weight; shares down 6%

Pacific Crest downgrades video processing chip company Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) from Overweight.

Analyst Brad Erickson notes that drone-maker DJI may not include Ambarella’s tech in the upcoming $499 Spark model. Erickson doesn’t see near-term risk from the DJI loss, but it could become a “material headwind.”

Pacific Crest also cites the 23% rally Ambarella experienced following Intel’s $15.3B acquisition of Mobileye, a sensor maker for driverless cars that has similar but not directly comparable products to Ambarella.

Ambarella shares are down 6.2% .

Source: Bloomberg