Ensco -4% on M&A news, but Clarksons upgrades on jack-up exposure

Ensco (ESV -4%) slumps to 52-week lows following its acquisition of smaller offshore drilling rival Atwood Oceanics (ATW +25.9%) in an all-stock deal valued at ~$839M, but Clarksons Platou analysts upgrade ESV as well as Rowan (RDC +2.3%) to Buy from Neutral, preferring jack-up exposure along with a positive view on shallow water demand.
Clarksons also says the recent selloff is overdone for jack-up levered names, and that negative oil sentiment presents "vulnerability to [a] short squeeze."
Also, RBC analyst Kurt Hallead thinks ESV's takeout of ATW could spark more M&A action among offshore drillers, with possible future combinations involving Transocean (RIG -2.4%), Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO -3.6%) and Noble Corp. (NE +2.1%) as well-capitalized potential buyers, and Ocean Rig UDW (ORIG -2.2%), Pacific Drilling (PACD -0.5%) and RDC as potential targets.