Ensco -4% on M&A news, but Clarksons upgrades on jack-up exposure

Ensco (ESV -4% ) slumps to 52-week lows following its acquisition of smaller offshore drilling rival Atwood Oceanics (ATW +25.9% ) in an all-stock deal valued at ~$839M, but Clarksons Platou analysts upgrade ESV as well as Rowan (RDC +2.3% ) to Buy from Neutral, preferring jack-up exposure along with a positive view on shallow water demand.

Clarksons also says the recent selloff is overdone for jack-up levered names, and that negative oil sentiment presents "vulnerability to [a] short squeeze."