PSEG Power closes its final two New Jersey coal-burning power plants

Public Service Enterprise (PEG +0.5% ) says it is closing its final coal-fired power plants, the Mercer and Hudson generation stations in New Jersey, as cheaper natural gas has made it no longer profitable to run the plants.

PSEG Power CEO Ralph Izzo tells the Philadelphia Inquirer that the company made a bad bet on high gas prices, as it took a $555M loss on the plant closures last year and expects to write off up to $960M this year.

The Mercer plant in Hamilton, N.J., only operated for two days in January and has been inactive for 17 months.