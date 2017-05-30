Jana Partners nominates fifth for Whole Foods Market board

Jana Partners nominates a fifth member to the board at Whole Foods Market WFM.

Ex-Kellogg officer Dr. Celeste Clark joins a slate that includes the former CEOs of Gap and Harris Teeter Supermarkets.

"The principal business of Dr. Clark is consulting on nutrition, health policy, regulatory matters and leadership after previously serving as Senior Vice President of Global Public Policy and External Affairs and Chief Sustainability Officer of Kellogg Company. Dr. Clark currently serves on the boards of Mead Johnson Nutrition Company and AdvancePierre Foods."

