Vivendi gets EC antitrust OK to control Telecom Italia

After moving to take a bigger stake over several months, Vivendi (VIVHY -1.5% ) has gotten a conditional OK from Europe to take control of Telecom Italia (TI -3.2% ).

The EC was satisfied with a media-related condition: that Vivendi divest TI's stake in broadcasting services firm Persidera. After Vivendi amassed a 29% stake in broadcaster Mediaset (OTCPK:MDIUY), concerns rose that Vivendi might charge channels more for wholesale access with such control of Persidera and Mediaset.

France-based Vivendi built a 24% stake to become TI's largest shareholder as it pursued establishing a beachfront in southern Europe for its growth ambitions.