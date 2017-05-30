Elbit Systems won ~$390M contract

Elbit Systems (ESLT +1.3% ) was awarded a three-year contract of approximately $390M, to supply an array of ground electronic intelligence capabilities to a European country.

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems said: "Our wide and synergetic range of capabilities allows us to provide our customers with a unique and high quality solution, creating a force multiplier. As in other projects, we once again are providing the customer with a unique intelligence solution, based on cutting-edge technologies, operational know-how and experience'.

Press Release