Canada PM Trudeau stands by Trans Mountain pipeline

Kinder Morgan (KMI -3.5% ) remains lower, unaffected by a statement from Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau that the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion should proceed despite a change in British Columbia's provincial government that would appear to jeopardize the project.

Trudeau says "regardless of a change in government in B.C. or anywhere, the facts and evidence do not change." Trudeau says in standing by his earlier decision to approve the project.

Outgoing Alberta Premier Notley says she will work with a new government but reiterated her view that the federal government has ultimate authority over projects such as Trans Mountain.

KMI says it intends to proceed with construction, as “we have all the necessary approvals."