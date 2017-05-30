Light investor applause from investors over First Data acquisition

The deal's long-term strategic benefits outweigh any near-term balance-sheet worries, says SunTrust's Andrew Jeffrey. First Data (FDC +1.2% ), he says, will now be a more direct competitor to Vantiv (VNTV -1% ), whose purchase of Paymetric offers similar enterprise solutions. Jeffrey rates FDC a Buy with $20 price target.

Another bull, BTIG's Mark Palmer says the purchase may help reduce churn at FDC, and better prepare it to compete with Square (SQ +1.8% ). He rates FDC a Buy with $18 price target.

Nomura's Dan Dolev is skeptical about the deal can jump-start lackluster growth at First Data. The price FDC is paying is a rich one, and is a departure from the company's focus on cutting debt. He rates FDC a Neutral with $17 price target.

CardConnect (CCN +10.6% )

Source: Lily Katz at Bloomberg

Previously: First Data to acquire CardConnect (May 30)