Zynga at new 52-week high as Piper Jaffray upgrades

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has moved up 3.2% today and re-set its 52-week high after Piper Jaffray bumps its rating to Overweight, from Neutral.

Piper analyst Michael Olson points to the growing influence of ex-Electronic Arts players on Zynga's management, including President of Publishing Bernard Kim as well as CFO Gerard Griffin and Chief Operating Officer Matt Bromberg.

Zynga's "following the same turnaround playbook" that marked success at EA, Olson writes, saying that 2017 will be the year of monetizing existing titles and creating ongoing "live services" rather than trying to enter new genres.

Olson boosted his price target to $4 from $3, implying 11% upside from today's higher price.