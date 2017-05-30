Reuters: E.On hires Goldman to explore Uniper stake sale

E.ON (OTCPK:EONGY +0.4% ) has hired Goldman Sachs to explore options for a sale of its remaining stake in Uniper, the power plant and trading business it spun off last year, Reuters reports.

Sale options include an outright sale of the Uniper stake to third party or market placement, but a sale may prove difficult due to Uniper unusual business structure, according to the report.

Following the listing of Uniper in September, E.ON kept a 46.65% stake, currently valued at ~€2.83B ($3.16B), and has said it wants to sell the rest but not before 2018 due to potentially negative tax effects.