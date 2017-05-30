Bernstein upgrades Vodafone on Europe, India positivity

Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) has upside to realize in Europe and India, says Bernstein in upgrading the telecom to Outperform from Market Perform.

Aside from the ever-present prospect of a tie-up with Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA), the company's European operations are back on track alongside infrastructure upgrades, and the proposed merger with Idea Cellular in India is underappreciated by investors, the firm says.

It's boosted its price target to 265 pence from 255 pence; shares fell 0.8% in Londong today to 228.34 pence, implying 16% upside. ADRs are down 0.3% in Nasdaq trading.

