Ocwen sues Fidelity Information Services

According to the suit (made public late last week), Fidelity Information Services (FIS -0.1% ) in 2015 was hired to conduct a two-year review of Ocwen's (OCN -1.3% ) loan servicing practices at a budgeted cost of $44.8M

The suit claims FIS perceived it had "free reign to lie to Ocwen without consequence," and billed Ocwen for money spent for expensive hotels, strip clubs, casinos, and personal gifts.

Fidelity, says Ocwen, thus ran through the entire $44.8M is just 11 months, delivering only half of the work it was supposed to do.