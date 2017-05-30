GE weakness will not keep industrial sector down, analyst says

General Electric (GE -0.5% ) has slumped nearly 14% YTD but the SPDR Industrial Sector ETF (XLI) nevertheless has climbed 8%, prompting Oppenheimer technical analyst Ari Wald to expect XLI to regain its leadership role "given the bullish slope of the ETF’s smoothed trend."

GE's weakness even as the largest weighting in the sector is "another case that underlying market trends are becoming less correlated, and there’s greater opportunity in active selection," Wald writes.