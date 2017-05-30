Flood of money from insurers headed to debt ETFs - BlackRock

New rules from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners could have insurance companies moving more than $300B into debt ETFs over the next five years, according to BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), whose iShares operation would surely be a big beneficiary.

Expected to take effect by the start of 2018, the new rules would reduce capital requirements for bond ETFs held in insurance portfolios. Up until now, they've been treated the same as more volatile equity funds.

That $300B compares to more than $750B currently invested in bond ETFs, but it's only a fraction of the $5T of investments held by just U.S. insurers.