Nvidia announces Max-Q specs for lightweight laptop gaming

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is launching a series of ultrathin gaming laptops under the moniker “Max-Q.” During a presentation at Computex, Nvidia outlined the recommended specs for the line including 18mm thickness, 5 pounds of weight, and one of Nvidia’s graphics cards, which top out at the GTX 1080.

Numerous manufacturers will create laptops with the Max-Q specifications but the star of Computex was the Asus Zephyrus. The Zephyrus has a 15.6-inch screen, Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor, and the 1080 card. The laptop is a mere 17.9mm thick and weighs 4.9 pounds.

Nvidia says the Max-Q laptops will have WhisperMode to self-adjust settings to keep battery life long and fan noise low. The specifics were scant, but WhisperMode sounds similar to Radeon Chill from Advanced Micro Devices.

Max-Q laptops will launch June 27 with additional manufacturers including Lenovo, HP, and Acer.