Bombardier upgraded at BMO, citing restructuring campaign

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) is upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform with a C$2.75 price target at BMO after hosting management for a two-day roadshow which led to a “greater conviction in our financial forecasts for Bombardier, which we believe support a higher share price."

BMO says the stock's 2020 valuation could surpass $5 if management is successful with the ongoing five-year restructuring campaign intended to significantly improve operating margins.

“To be clear, this is a high-risk turnaround story but we believe that the senior leadership team has sufficiently moved the needle from ongoing restructuring efforts to deliver on 2018 financial targets and the five-year restructuring plan has been meaningfully de-risked," the firm says.

Bombardier said on Friday it delivered its first CS300 aircraft to customer Swiss Air, marking a major milestone for its CSeries passenger jet family.