Gazprom, Shell look to build on LNG opportunities

Russia's Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) says it signed agreements with Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) that could expand on bilateral deals related to liquefied natural gas.

Gazprom says Chairman Alexei Miller hosted Shell delegates in Moscow to discuss future collaboration on projects covered under strategic cooperation agreements from 2015.

Gazprom and Shell are jointly engaged in the Sakhalin II liquefied natural gas project on Russia's far eastern coast; Gazprom holds a 50% stake in the project while Shell controls 27.5 % and Japanese companies hold the rest.