Ericsson rallies as activist Cevian takes 5% stake

Ericsson (ERIC +2.6% ) has rallied late in the day in U.S. trading after news that activist Cevian Capital has jumped in with a stake over 5%.

"We see a significant potential in the company," Cevian managing partner Christer Gardell says. "It’s about hard work ahead. We support the main thrust of the plan that Borje (Ekholm, named CEO in the fall) has presented for the company, meaning an increased focus on the core business."

Cevian has taken hold of 168M B shares (5.6% of those outstanding) and 113,510 A shares, totaling just over 5% of total share capital.