Petrobras ordered by court to supply natural gas to Eletrobras

A Brazilian court orders Petrobras (PBR -2.8% ) to sell natural gas to Elétrobras (EBR -0.7% ) despite the utility's steep debt with the oil company.

PBR reportedly had refused to supply natural gas to test the Mauá 3 thermal power station under construction in the Amazon region because EBR and some of its subsidiaries did not pay several billion reais for fuel supplies; the 590 MW plant is close to completion but is at risk of not getting the gas it needs to fully operate.

In its Q1 financial statements, PBR said EBR owed it 9.8B reais ($3B), of which 8.2B reais stemmed from the power company's subsidiary in the Amazon region.