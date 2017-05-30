Oil Search to farm in to Exxon Papua New Guinea licenses

Oil Search (OTCPK:OISHF) has purchased 30% interest in each of five permits in the Papua New Guinea eastern Foldbelt that Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had acquired via its purchase of InterOil earlier this year; financial terms are not disclosed.

The permits are near the Elk-Antelope fields in PRL 15 in which Oil Search and XOM are joint venture participants along with operator Total (NYSE:TOT); three of the five permits in the farm-in deal contain recent gas discoveries.

Oil Search will carry out a seismic acquisition program which is set to take place throughout the remainder of this year and into early 2018.