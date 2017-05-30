DCP Midstream expands plan for Sand Hills gas liquids pipeline

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) announces an additional expansion of the Sand Hills natural gas liquids pipeline, with plans to initially spend $105M towards long-lead equipment and right-of-way.

DCP says the initial phase expansion is designed to first increase capacity by 85K bbl/day up to ~450K bbl/day, and is expected to include partial looping of the pipeline and the addition of seven new pump stations at an estimated total cost of $500M; the projected in-service date is H2 2018.

DCP says additional future phased expansion may entail adding a full loop of Sand Hills, which could increase capacity by 100K-plus bbl/day to a minimum of 550K bbl/day.

The Sand Hills Pipeline is owned two-thirds by DCP, and one-third by Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP).