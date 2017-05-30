Uber fires exec central to Google driverless-car legal dispute

Uber (Private:UBER) has fired VP of technology Anthony Levandowski, who previously worked for Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) self-driving vehicle program and is now central to a legal battle between his employers.

Alphabet has accused Uber and Levandowski of stealing trade secrets from its now spun off Waymo project, which Uber has denied. A federal judge requested the company return files Levandowski reportedly stole from his former employer, and Levandowski pleaded the Fifth.

Uber fired Levandowski for failing to cooperate with the investigation and for failing to meet an Uber-imposed deadline for turning over documents.