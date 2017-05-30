Stocks pull back in lackluster trading

Stocks edged lower in sluggish range-bound trading, as the S&P and Nasdaq snapped their seven-session winning streaks.

Seven of the eleven S&P sectors finished in the red, with energy (-1.3%) the weakest performer as U.S. crude oil opened today's trade with a 1%-plus loss before rebounding in the afternoon to settle just 0.3% lower at $49.63/bbl.

Financials (-0.8%) also lagged, as banks finished lower across the board with Goldman Sachs shedding 2%.

On the winning side, the telecom services sector (+1.4%) led the session with the group's top components by market cap - AT&T and Verizon - adding a respective 1.1% and 1.9% following positive analyst commentary.

Investor participation was light following the extended holiday weekend, with 770M shares changing hands at the NYSE floor vs. the 50-day simple moving average of 1B shares.

U.S. Treasury prices moved higher, with the 10-year yield dropping 4 bps to 2.21% while the two-year yield lost 2 bps at 1.28%.