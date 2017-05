Reuters reports that Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) is exploring the sale of its generic drug business which could fetch as much as $2B as it sharpens its focus on branded offerings. It has hired Credit Suisse to advise.

The company's generics unit has underperformed for several years, due, in part, to its opioid pain killers which have seen lower demand due to their abuse potential.

Earlier this year, it divested its nuclear imaging business for $690M.