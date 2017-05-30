May U.S. car sales preview

Kelley Blue Book forecasts new car sales in the U.S. will edge up 0.2% in May to 1.525M units. Sales for mid-size SUVs/crossovers are expected to jump 10%, while compact and mid-size car sales are seen dropping.

"Retail numbers for May are expected to finish strong, however they continue to be supported by considerable incentives and lease subvention. In recent months, leasing appears to be reaching its peak, which is expected, given declining residual values and which is contributing to this year's slowing sales," notes the research firm.

KBB's May sales forecasts on major manufacturers are posted below.

General Motors (NYSE:GM): +3.1% Y/Y to 248K units, market share of 16.3%.

Ford (NYSE:F): -1.2% to 232K, market share of 15.2%.

Toyota (NYSE:TM): +0.3% to 220K units, market share 14.4%.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU): -4.0% to 187K units, market share of 12.3%.

Honda (NYSE:HMC): +0.6% to 148K units, market share 9.7%.

Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY): +1.1% to 135K units, market share 8.9%.

Hyundai/Kia (OTC:HYMLF): -4.4% to 128K, market share 8.4%.

Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY): +11.8% to 56K, market share of 3.7%

Volkswagen/Audi (OTCPK:VLKAY): +3.7% to 54K, market share 3.5%.

