DryShips -4% despite new $150M credit facility for VLGCs

DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) fell nearly 4% in today's trade despite news that it received a firm commitment for a $150M senior secured credit facility from ABN Amro and the export-import bank of Korea.

The facility will partially finance four VLGCs the company has on order from South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries; DRYS is paying $83.5M for each vessel, which are scheduled for delivery from June through December and are fixed on long-term charters.

Nevertheless the stock fell today, as investors remain skeptical about the company and may disappointed in the size of the facility.