Report describes close link between Dakota Access pipeline, law officers

A private security firm hired by Dakota Access pipeline developer Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) conducted an aggressive operation against protesters that included a close working relationship with public law enforcement, according to a new report that cites leaked documents.

ETP's hired security firm, which was founded by retired military special forces members, used military-style counter-terrorism measures against what it considered “an ideologically driven insurgency,” according to the report.

Native American groups that opposed the pipeline say the report lends credence to their belief that law enforcement favored the company in the dispute.

ETP, which plans to begin commercial operations at Dakota Access on Thursday, says its overriding concern was everyone’s safety.