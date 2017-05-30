China Tower prepping $5B-$10B public offering

China Tower -- a spin-off running infrastructure for Chinese telecoms China Mobile (NYSE:CHL), China Telecom (CHA +0.8% ) and China Unicom (CHU +1.4% ) -- has approached investment banks as it plans an initial public offering.

The company is said to seek floating 10-20% of its shares and raise $5B-$10B, most of which would funnel out to the three telecoms, and valuing it around $50B.

The tower unit has been said to operate a million towers with plans to double that number.

China Unicom has the biggest exposure to China Tower, as Goldman noted in swapping it into its Conviction Buy list last fall. Unicom holds about 28.1% of the spin-off, while China Telecom has 27.9% and China Mobile the biggest share at 38%.