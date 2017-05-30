Great Plains Energy, Westar Energy not ready to give up on merger

Great Plains Energy (NYSE:GXP) and Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) extend the current end date of their pending merger to November 30 from May 31 to provide additional time to determine if a mutually agreeable revised deal still could be negotiated.

The Kansas Corporation Commission said last week it would not reconsider its earlier decision to reject the $12.2B merger but encouraged both companies to continue working toward a revised deal.

The regulator was concerned that the combined company would take on too much debt if the deal went through and that it could lead to substantial job losses in Kansas.