Holiday movies push Disney past $1B domestic box for 2017

A relatively disappointing holiday weekend at the box office still held some promise for Disney (NYSE:DIS), logging the top two films and pushing past another studio milestone for 2017.

Johnny Depp and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales debuted at the top spot with $78.5M over the four days, easily passing the studio's Marvel entry Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which held its No. 2 spot with $27.2M.

That in turn was good enough to outlast another new entry, Baywatch (VIA, VIAB), opening to a lackluster $23.1M in third place, followed by the second week of Alien: Covenant (FOX, FOXA) with $13.4M.

With the rollout of its fifth Pirates movie, Disney also pushed past $1B in domestic box office for 2017 -- second fastest ever, only surpassed by Disney's record 2016.