Moody's gives positive ratings outlook to ViaSat

Moody's has affirmed its corporate family rating on ViaSat (VSAT -0.7% ) at B1 and raised its outlook to positive, on the prospect that EBITDA and market share can grow.

As the company's ViaSat-2 is placed in service, financial success "would do much to validate the cash flow sustainability of ViaSat's satellites services operations," the firm notes, allowing for market share expansion over the next 18-24 months.

The company has conservative leverage as well, with debt/EBITDA below a multiple of 3, along with solid liquidity to pre-fund cash flow deficits.