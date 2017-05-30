Orange raises capex guidance, sees peak in 2018-2019

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) has boosted its guidance on capital expenditures for 2017 and sees the spending peaking in 2018 or 2019 as it ramps up for 5G.

It's now planning €7.2B (about $8.1B) in capex for this year, up from a previously forecast €7.1B.

The company can "reap the benefits" of investing the extra €100M into Spanish fiber networks, where it's experiencing fast growth, says CFO Ramon Fernandez.

As for 5G, it's difficult to predict the exact impact on spending with standards still settling, but the company expects to peak then and then withdraw.