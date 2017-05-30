KBR sees 2017 EPS above guidance midpoint on Pemex settlement

KBR reaffirms its FY 2017 earnings guidance ahead of the KeyBanc Capital Markets' Conference, projecting EPS to come in above the midpoint in the expected range following resolution of its decade-long dispute with Pemex.

KBR reiterates its 2017 adjusted EPS guidance of $1.10-$1.40 but projects the final result to be above the range's midpoint; the analyst consensus estimate sees FY 2017 EPS of $1.31.

As a basis for its expectation, KBR points to the Pemex settlement announced in early April in which it was paid $435M.

In conjunction with earnings guidance, KBR also says it estimates an effective tax rate of 25%-27% for 2017, EBITDA of $300M-$350M, and operating cash flows of $100M-$200M.