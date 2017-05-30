Akari Therapeutics CEO Roshwalb resigns

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) -16.8% AH after CEO Gur Roshwalb resigns following an internal review found he had reviewed and approved a report that hyped one of the company’s drugs as on a par with a blockbuster drug on the market.

The report had claimed that Akari’s lead drug candidate Coversin matched Alexion Pharma's Soliris based on preliminary data from a mid-stage clinical trial.

Akari also says an April 24 press release incorrectly said one of the patients participating in Coversin's clinical trial had met the primary endpoint.

Executive Chairman Ray Prudo, who became CEO on a temporary basis after Roshwalb was put on administrative leave on May 12, will remain acting CEO.