China manufacturing, services show steady expansion

China's manufacturing purchasing managers' index held in the expansion zone as the country returned from a two-day holiday Wednesday, marking its 10th straight month of expansion.

The index was unchanged from April's 51.2 and beat expectations for 51.0, indicating some much-desired stability amid bubble risks for the Chinese market. New orders also were unchanged at 52.3, while production dipped to 53.4 from 53.8.

Nonmanufacturing PMI rose to 54.5 from April's 54.0, with new orders rising to 50.9 from 50.5.

The indexes rose thanks in part to investment in construction and infrastructure.

