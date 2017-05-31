Toshiba won't have audited results by June 28 meeting

Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY) says it will still be unable to present its audited fiscal-year results when the company's shareholders gather for the general meeting on June 28.

Shares closed down 3.4% in Tokyo.

The company filed its delayed quarterly results without an auditor endorsement in early April, an unprecedented step that risked delisting for the stock.

It later said it wanted to replace its auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata, which had itself replaced Ernst & Young a year ago following a $1.3B accounting scandal.

"At this point, completion of the auditing is expected to take some more time," Toshiba says, though it will keep working to file by the legal deadline of June 30.